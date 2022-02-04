Roseburg man reported missing, endangered

ROSEBURG, Ore. – The Roseburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man who could be in danger.

Police said back on January 19th around 5:00 p.m. 78-year-old David Lindsley left his home in Roseburg and never returned.

He was driving a red Chevy Caprice.

Members of Lindsley’s family have not seen or heard from him in weeks now.

Police said he’s in poor health and suffers from severe medical issues.

If you know anything about his whereabouts give the Roseburg Police Department a call.