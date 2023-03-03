Roseburg Warming Center moving locations, reopening Saturday

ROSEBURG, Ore. – After an officer-involved shooting at the Roseburg Warming Center, the city said the warming center is moving locations.

The shelter will reopen Saturday night through Thursday morning on Winchester Avenue.

The Roseburg Senior Center will provide hot dinners and breakfasts.

Anyone that needs help coping with the incident can visit Adapt or call their 24-hour crisis line: 800-866-9780.

Below is the city’s full press release:

ROSEBURG, Ore. – The Roseburg Warming Center will reopen Saturday night, March 4, through Thursday morning, March 9, after returning this week to a Winchester Avenue location.

On Thursday, March 2, the Onward Roseburg board of directors shared the sorrow reverberating through the organization and elsewhere in the community in the wake of an early Tuesday morning disturbance that began when a male guest stabbed several individuals and ended when a Roseburg Police Officer utilized lethal force after attempts to use non-lethal force and de-escalation did not work.

“The board of directors of Onward Roseburg and the executive director, Kimetha Stallings, would like to express our deepest sadness over the event in the early morning hours of February 28 at the warming center being held at the Roseburg Senior Center. Our hearts go out to the guests and volunteers who experienced the tragic event,” the Onward Roseburg board posted on Facebook

Volunteers led by Stallings will move supplies that were being used at Roseburg Senior Center to a building at 406 Winchester Ave., at the corner of Winchester Avenue and Rowe Street. Stallings has arranged to use the facility owned by Adapt as a temporary overnight shelter for the rest of the winter season under conditions outlined in the City’s Severe Event Shelter Policy. The building is the same one used last winter when the warming center first opened.

“We are working to wash, repair and move supplies to the new building,” said Stallings, the warming center operator.

Warming center hours will remain the same: 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. The Roseburg Senior Center will provide hot dinners and breakfasts. However, there won’t be a nightly shuttle bus. Stallings said no one used the shuttle to the Winchester location last winter.

Those interested in volunteering should request to join Onward Roseburg’s volunteer group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/620209575973427. Donations that are being sought now include new socks, women’s and men’s pants, hoodies, coats, sleeping bags and handwarmers.

Anyone needing help to cope with the early Tuesday incident can visit Adapt, 621 W. Madrone St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or call the 24-hour crisis line at 800-866-9780.

The Roseburg Rescue Mission offers overnight shelter at 752 SE Pine St. all year.