Ross Roe, owner of Roe Motors, dies at age of 91

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A local businessman and philanthropist has died. Ross Roe passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. He was the owner of Roe Motors in Grants Pass, but also spent much of his time giving back to the community.
Among Roe’s many achievements was his involvement in building the Performing Arts Center in Grants Pass and the annual Josephine County ReTree Plant event.
Roe was remembered by those who knew him as an intensely curious man who cared about people and always tried to find a way to help them.
Mr. Roe celebrated his 91st birthday less than one week before he died.
NBC5 News is reaching out to Roe’s friends and family members. This story will be updated.