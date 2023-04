MURPHY, Ore. Rural Metro Fire helped contain a burning motorhome Friday morning.

A disabled RV was found fully involved at the 200 block of Hillview drive according to the agency.

Rural Metro said the fire posed no threat to nearby structures and was quickly contained.

The RV was being renovated to be used as a residence and it had no power or electricity according to Rural Metro.

The exact cause of the fire was not determined.

