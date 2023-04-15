ODFW runs into obstacles investigating alleged Gold Hill wolf attack

GOLD HILL, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is looking into an alleged wolf attack in Gold Hill.

A man claimed on social media that he was attacked by a wolf while mushroom hunting this week.

ODFW said it’s working on an investigation but it hasn’t confirmed if this was actually a wolf attack.

It said one of the key factors to learning what led up to the attack is the ability to gain access to the scene. But it said it’s been unable to get permission from the landowner to access the area where the reported attack happened.

Without this, it said confirming what animal attacked the victim may not be possible.

KOBI-TV NBC5 News reached out to the victim through his Facebook page for more details but haven’t heard back.

