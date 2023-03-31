Rural Metro Fire to complete its live fire training exercise

MEDFORD, Ore. – Rural Metro Fire in Josephine County is scheduled to do a live fire training exercise on Saturday.

The training often called Burn to Learn will be at a donated structure in the 4100 block of New Hope Road.

Firefighters said smoke will be visible in the neighborhood, so people are being asked to stay at a safe and respectful distance.

“It is the final stage of a series of training that we have been doing on that property, over the last month. Just finished the investigator training last week, and now we are actually finalizing with sending fire fighter in, to practice their extinguished their tactics.”, said Austin Prince, Rural Metro Fire.

Firefighters said there will also be an American flag disposal ceremony right before the building is burned down.

Anyone who wishes to include their worn-out American flag can drop it off at the Rural Metro Station on Williams highway, no later than 5 pm, on Friday.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.