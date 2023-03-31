Reminder for homeowners to hire licensed contractors

SALEM, Ore. – As home improvement season approaches Oregon’s Construction Contractors Board is reminding homeowners about the importance of hiring licensed contractors.

Licensed contractors carry insurance and surety bonds to protect homeowners in case a project goes wrong.

They also provide mediation services to resolve disputes outside of court.

“Hiring an unlicensed contractor, you don’t have access to CCB‘s mediation process. So if you end up in dispute with that individual. There is not really any recourse except to go to court. And a lot of homeowners really don’t want to do that.”, said Leslie Culpepper, from CCB.

To make sure your contractor has an active license you can visit the CCB website or give them a call.

They will also host a free webinar on April 11th at 10:30 to go over the search process.

Registration for the webinar can be found on Oregon.gov/CCB.

