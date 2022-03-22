Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny found guilty of fraud

MOSCOW, Russia (CNN) – Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny was found guilty in a new fraud case, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

According to the verdict read in a Moscow court, Navalny committed fraud by deception. He was also found guilty of contempt of court.

Navalny, an opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, received a nine-year prison sentence.

His lawyer told the Russian state-owned domestic news agency RIA that the fraud verdict will be appealed.

Amnesty International called the court’s decision “predictable, but nonetheless shocking” adding that “the world must not overlook this sentence.”