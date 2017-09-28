RV fire hits close to homes

WHITE CITY, Ore. — An RV fire in White City gets close to homes, but firefighters were able to stop it before spreading. This all happened on Terr-Mont street.
Neighbors say the fire was so big that they could see the flames above the trees. Thinking it would spread to neighboring houses, they sprang into action.
“I looked outside and saw the flames coming up, so I ran as fast as I could to her house — told her.
We got a couple hoses out from her house and tried to do what we could,” explained neighbor Tarah Cox.
Nobody was hurt and while the interior was destroyed, firefighters say there wasn’t anybody living inside.