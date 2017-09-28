Bomb threat prompts RCC closure

UPDATE — A bomb threat has police securing the Rogue Community College campus in Medford, and the campus will be closed until noon Thursday.
The threat was made on a white board, indicating the bomb would go off in the morning.
“It’s hard not to be desensitized to it, kids doing it to get out of tests, for whatever reason, but obviously we need to take it as seriously as possible, every time it happens, because it only takes once,” said one RCC student.
“It’s unfortunate for the people who have class tomorrow you know, because they should be in a class they’re paying thousands of dollars to have access to this facility and now they are being denied that right either because someone is being really evil or really stupid,” added another student.
Police say they conducted a sweep of the campus but found no suspicious devices. Still, the campus will be closed Thursday until noon out of an abundance of caution.
“We have to take a threat seriously we have to ensure the safety of everybody because we care about our students and our staff,” said RCC’s Grant Walker.
According to RCC, classes at other campuses will be open as usual.
