RV Mobilepack prepares thousands of meals

Hundreds gathered at the First Baptist Church in Medford on Saturday for the fourth annual Rogue Valley Mobilepack.
Organizers have teamed up with the Christian nonprofit “Feed My Starving Children.” Over a thousand volunteers spent the time putting together “manna pack” meals. They’ll then be sent to those in need across the country and the world.
“I love when people bring their families, I love when companies come with all their employees and it gives you a chance to do something together as a group and of course you’re helping feed kids all over the world,” said Bill Mance, a volunteer.
Organizers estimate they packed over 270,000 meals. This year’s mobilepack brings the total number of meals donated to 800,000.
