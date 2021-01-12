Salem fitness facility fined over $120k for COVID violations

SALEM, Ore. – An Oregon business was fined over $120,000 for continued violations of a public health order.
The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services said the state received multiple complaints about Capitol Racquet Sports, Inc.’s Courthouse Club facility on Commercial Street Southeast in Salem. The complaints sparked an investigation where officials determined the facility was “willfully disregarding health protections against COVID-19” in violation of Governor Kate Brown’s November 17 executive order.
“We understand that this employer is attempting to do a number of things to keep employees safe without shutting down, but that does not allow them to substitute their judgment for that of the public health authorities,” said Oregon OSHA Administrator Michael Wood.
Courthouse Club was fined $126,749 for the latest violation, which was just one of five issued against the company for disregarding public health orders and OSHA notices to close facilities.
DCBS said the lack of compliance continues to potentially expose employees and members to COVID-19.
For more information about OSHA’s temporary rule, visit https://osha.oregon.gov/OSHARules/div1/437-001-0744.pdf