Sam’s Valley man indicted for murder, arson.

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Jackson County District Attorney announced this afternoon that Kevin Dean Hicks Senior has been indicted for murder, abuse of a corpse, and arson in the first degree.
He’s charged in the death of his estranged wife, 49-year-old Tammy Hicks, a mother of four.
Deputies say neighbors called 9-1-1 Saturday after they heard screaming and a loud popping noise coming from a trailer in the 3100 block of McMartin Lane.
When emergency crews arrived, the trailer was fully engulfed in flames. Tammy Hicks was still inside their trailer. Kevin Hicks was arrested at the scene.
A grand jury heard from seven witnesses today before announcing the indictment.
Hicks is currently being held at the Jackson County Jail without bail.
An autopsy is scheduled this week.