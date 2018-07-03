Evacuation warnings lifted for Petersburg Fire in California

Northern California — Evacuation warnings have just been lifted for some in Siskiyou County.
The Petersburg Fire started Sunday between Trinity and Shasta National Forests.
It’s currently estimated to be 350 acres, and 30-percent contained.
Starting at six, evacuation warnings were lifted for all affected neighborhoods.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the U.S. Forest Service says there weren’t any lightning storms in the area so it was most likely human caused.
“We’ve been getting a few fires and we really want to ask people to please be careful with fire — especially this Fourth of July holiday — it’s just so important. Ya know, one less spark, one less wildfire,” Joshua Veal with Klamath National Forest said.
As of now, there hasn’t been any growth to the fire and crews are starting to mop up the hot spots.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Elizabeth Ruiz was raised in Northern Colorado. She graduated from Colorado State University with a degree in Journalism and Media Communication. She also minored in Spanish and studied in Spain. While at Colorado State, she was an anchor and reporter for CTV Channel 11.
Elizabeth loves Zumba dancing, singing and spending time with her family.