Sanders campaign raised more than $34M last quarter

TAMA, Iowa (NBC) – Senator Bernie Sanders is leading in campaign fundraising among his Democratic presidential candidates, raising more than $34 million in the last quarter of 2019.
According to the campaign, more than half of that money was raised in December.
Also notable, on New Year’s Eve he received money from 40,000 new donors. That brings the total to five million individual donations, more than any candidate in history.
During a campaign event in Tama, Iowa Thursday afternoon, Sanders took aim at President Trump. And before he boarded his new bus, Sanders spoke about his fundraising efforts.
He said, “What is important to me, is not just the large amount of money, that is important, what is more important in this campaign so far, we have received over five million campaign contributions which is more than any candidate in the history of the United States, and that tells me the kind of grassroots support we have and tells me why we’re going to win the nomination and why we’re going to defeat Donald Trump.”
Sanders is crisscrossing Iowa ahead of the presidential caucuses on February 3rd that will kick off the 2020 nominating process.