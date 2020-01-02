Police, FBI boost presence in NYC amid anti-Semitic attacks

NEW YORK CITY (NBC) – A rise in violent attacks against Jews in and around New York City in recent weeks has members of Congress promising to take action. This, as police increase patrols in Jewish neighborhoods
It’s in response to a series of attacks including one during Hanukkah where five men were repeatedly slashed and stabbed.
In Monsey, New York, family members of one of the victims gave an impassioned plea to stop anti-Semitic violence
Nicky Kohen, he daughter of victim Josef Neumann, said doctors are not optimistic the 71-year-old will fully recover.
Neumann is one of five Jewish men injured when an attacker armed with a machete burst into a Hanukkah celebration Saturday.
His family released a hospital room picture showing some of Neumann’s most extreme wounds
Nicky Kohen said, “He really may never ever speak again. Or wake up or walk.”
The incident was just one of several attacks on Jews in and around New York City in recent weeks. The violence has alarmed government leaders and put Jews on edge.
There is now an increased police presence in several Jewish communities
FBI Special Agent Jim Tarasca said, “We look at the threat picture. Obviously an uptick in anti-Semitic feelings out there, unfortunately, and that is why we’re here.”
Members of Congress are vowing to increase security at high-risk institutions.
Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY) said, “What’s happening in New York is happening across the country. Time we members say enough is enough. We are not going to stand for anti-Semitism.”
It’s a call to action to stop violence fueled by hatred.
The suspect in the machete attack, Grafton Thomas, faces several state and federal charges, including hate crime violations.
His attorney says Thomas has a history of mental illness but not anti-Semitism.