Santa Fe DA speaks about fatal shooting on set of ‘Rust’

She said actor Alec Baldwin is an important witness, but as things stand, he’s not considered the “key witness.”
“Obviously he’s, he’s very important he, he’s the one that pulled the trigger,” Carmack-Altweis said. “He’s the one that was holding the gun. And so he’s very important. Does that mean that charges will be filed? Not necessarily. It also doesn’t mean that they won’t be filed.”
Earlier Wednesday, the sheriff said there was “complacency” on the set. Carmack-Altweis gave us a little more clarification as to what the sheriff meant and she said in her opinion, corners were cut when it comes to safety.
Carmack Altweis said, “He was simply stating that from what we have seen in the investigation so far, certain things that should have happened were not happening and certain things that obviously should not have happened did happen. And that’s where we’re going to get to the bottom of that and why that happened and if it’s a criminal act.”
She said she’s heard the reports that the guns on the set were used for target practice when the crew wasn’t filming, but her office hasn’t confirmed those reports.
Carmack-Altweis explained why after a week of investigation they haven’t determined whether charges will be filed and she says her office will keep the Hutchins family up to date with the investigation.
She stated, “Because not everyone has been interviewed. Because I think it will really depend on the investigation, finding out where those live rounds came from. Who or what put them there, how they got mixed in with dummy bullets, what sort of safety protocols were not followed, and who all knew about it.”
Carmack-Altweis said so far, her office has been happy with the cooperation of everyone on the production of the film “Rust.”