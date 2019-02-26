SAR rescues group stuck in snow in Josephine County

Galice, Ore. — A man was treated for hypothermia Monday after he was rescued by Josephine County Search & Rescue crews.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office was notified around 11:15 PM on Sunday, February 24th, that a group of 5 people was stuck in the snow on Reuben Mountain Road in Galice. According to the report, one of the people stuck was suffering from hypothermia.
Search & Rescue responded to the area with a UTV and an ATV. They found the group around 2:00 AM on Monday morning, and brought them down the mountain.
The 21-year-old man who was showing signs of hypothermia was taken to Three Rivers Community Hospital. First responders say he is in stable condition. The other 4 people were not hurt.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people to be careful when they are heading out into the elements. They say it’s important to make a plan, including where you are going and how long you expect to be out for, so someone can call for help if you don’t return. The agency says you should always be prepared with food, water, blankets, a cell phone with charger, flashlight and dry clothes in your vehicle in case you become stuck or delayed.