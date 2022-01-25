SAT exams going digital

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The SAT is going digital, the College Board announced Tuesday.

The test previously was roughly three hours and on paper, but the new version will be cut down to two hours with more time given between questions.

It’ll also have shorter reading passages that will reflect a “wider range of topics” that more represent what students will read in college, according to a news release.

In the math section, there will no longer be a “no calculator” part.

On top of that, scores will be released days after the test, not weeks.

The changes will take place by 2024.

For more details, visit https://newsroom.collegeboard.org/digital-sat-brings-student-friendly-changes-test-experience