CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – In Central Point Scenic Avenue, West of highway 99 is closed for the weekend.

The road is being rebuilt and raised on both sides of the railroad tracks to match the newly paved elevation of highway 99.

This project will also include new traffic lights, crosswalks and a better railroad crossing.

The road closure started Friday night at 5 pm and will reopen on Monday morning at 6 am.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.