KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech trustees voted to increase tuition levels for next school year.

Oregon Tech’s board of trustees approved a 4.9% increase.

Chair John Davis said in a statement the State of Oregon historically helped public colleges with 70% of their budget needs but over the past 20 years its covered less than 25% of the budget.

