After school arts in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Following budget cuts, arts are making a comeback at Klamath Falls City Schools – thanks to an after school arts program for fifth graders.
Music and Arts Academy Program Coordinator Jan Kelley says she expected a couple dozen kids to show up, but over 140 signed on.
“For several years, these programs haven’t been available,” Kelley said. “And just through some grant funding this year, the city schools was able to add the arts and theater for free.”
Improvisation classes involved tossing and catching imaginary eggs.
Another segment gives kids a chance to experiment with script writing.
Students also get to exercise their movement skills.
“I’ve loved movies my whole life,” said student Pablo Galindo. “So I came to theater hoping to learn theater, pretty much – how to act.”
The academy is held at Ponderosa Middle School every Wednesday after school.
Jan Kelley added the ‘graduation’ will be special. “Culmination of these will be a couple of productions that they will be able to put on at the Ross Ragland Theater.”