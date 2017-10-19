Home
Upgrades at Klamath County Jail nearing completion

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A temporary reduction in the number of available beds at the Klamath County Jail is over, following a major renovation.

Jail Commander Lieutenant Brian Bryson said work on the $400,000 project began about six weeks ago. “The project consisted of replacing all the control panels for the jail – the door controls, the light controls, the TV’s.”

Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber notes the renovation replaces a system that’s been in place since the jail was built in 1989. “When I was first told about it by the then-acting jail commander, I was totally taken by surprise that this sort of thing had been going on for so long.”

Accurate Electric put in the winning bid.

Lt. Bryson says one of their employees, James Monroe, already had a good working knowledge of the jail’s security system. “Originally he was with the contractor that installed the controls when the jail was built.”

The jail’s population had to be reduced by 44 beds while the work was done to accommodate the major task.

“Taking out all the power in each pod” explained Bryson. “Each door, each call box, each light switch, and replacing it.”

But the new system is up and running.

“We’re going to be able to take our jail population from what we reduced it to,” said Sheriff Kaber. “Back to our normal level, right around 152 beds.”

The renovation work at the jail also involved the painting of all cells, replacement of some floor tiles, and the servicing of locks.

The Sheriff says he’ll rest easier knowing the project is nearing completion. “First thing, I can start uncrossing my fingers.”

Thursday was the first day the temporary cap on beds at the Klamath County Jail was lifted.

The project is scheduled for full completion around the end of the month.

