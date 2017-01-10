Weather Closure Information

This page will be updated throughout the day with the latest notifications from area school districts, business and offices that have or have not been impacted by winter weather. Please check back often as this page will be updated often.
This page was last updated on 01/09/2017 at 8:18 p.m. All updates are for 01/10/2017
Regular opening:
- Applegate School (buses on snow routes)
- Fleming Middle School (buses on snow routes)
- Fort Vannoy Elementary (buses on snow routes)
- Fruitdale Elementary (buses on snow routes)
- Hidden Valley High School (buses on snow routes)
- Jerome Prairie (buses on snow routes)
- Lincoln Savage Middle School (buses on snow routes)
- North Valley High School (buses on snow routes)
- Medford School District (snow routes are in effect for bus riders in the following areas: West Griffin Creek, Poorman Creek, Sterling Creek, Wagon Trail, Dark Hallow, and Pioneer roads – routes 50, 49, 52, 15, 8, 11, 3, and 2)
- Madrona Elementary (buses on snow routes)
- Manzanita Elementary (buses on snow routes)
- Merlin Alternative Center (buses on snow routes)
- Phoenix-Talent School District (buses on snow routes – higher elevations)
- Williams Elementary (buses on snow routes)
Two-hour Delayed Start:
- Butte Falls School District
- Brighton Academy
- Chiloquin Schools (Elementary/Jr./Sr. High Schools)
- Evergreen Elementary (buses on snow routes)
- Grants Pass School District #7
- Grants Pass Seventh-Day Adventist School
- Illinois Valley Schools (buses on snow routes)
- Lorna Byrne Middle School (buses on snow routes)
- New Hope Christian School
- Three Rivers School District (buses on snow routes)
- Shady Cove School
- St. Anne School
- *1-hour delay: Klamath County School District Schools – except Gilchrist (closed), and Chiloquin (2-hour delay)
Canceled/Closed:
- Ghilchrist School
- Glendale School District
- Prospect Charter School
- Rogue River School District
- Vineyard Christian School