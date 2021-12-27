Schools brace for return plan as Omicron cases spike Posted by Newsroom Staff December 27, 2021 School districts across the country are preparing for students to safely return to the classroom amid a rise in COVID cases. Some colleges and universities have decided to go remote in the first few weeks of January. » Subscribe to NBC News: http://nbcnews.to/SubscribeToNBC » Watch more NBC video: http://bit.ly/MoreNBCNews Leave a Comment:Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines » Tags: coronavirus COVID-19 Newsroom Staff December 27, 2021 Previous Article More Oregonians choosing to get vaccine, but many dismiss risks of COVID-19, survey finds Next Article Teen found dead from apparent gunshot wound near Trail