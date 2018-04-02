Schools close as teachers stage massive walkout

(NBC News) – All public schools in Kentucky and many in Oklahoma are closed as thousands of teachers rally for increased school funding and better pay.
Lawmakers in Oklahoma tried to prevent teachers from walking out last week, by passing a $6,100 salary increase., But educators say problems extend far beyond salaries, such as overcrowded classrooms, outdated textbooks and equipment in disrepair.
In Oklahoma, one teacher held a sign that simply read, “5,655” — the amount of money she’d raised over the last two years for basic supplies for her students. Another teacher’s sign read, “My class size 40 – 45.”
And several had the same words on their sign: “609,463 reasons to fund education” — a reference to the number of public school students in Oklahoma.
The demand for lawmakers to approve more education funding comes just days after the state legislature approved educators’ first pay raise in 10 years. It’s unclear how long these walkouts will last.
