Scienceworks museum celebrates the return of Orion of the Artemis mission

ASHLAND, Ore. – Scienceworks museum is getting ready to welcome the Artemis mission’s Orion space capsule back to Earth.

This Sunday at 10 a.m. the Ashland kids museum is organizing a video presentation about the mission and showcasing its footage in the theater.

Scienceworks will also launch a new flight simulator exhibit at the event.

It will be followed by a special talk with NASA Ambassador Colin White who is here to share his excitement.

NASA’s Artemis mission aims to land the first woman and first person of color on the moon to explore the lunar surface and lay groundwork for sending astronauts to Mars.

The splashdown of Artemis 1’s Orion capsule coincides with Apollo 17’s 50th anniversary NASA’s last crewed mission to the Moon.