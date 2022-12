SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Southern Oregon’s own 173rd Fighter Wing chipped in to the San Francisco 49ers’ win Sunday over the Miami Dolphins.

The Klamath Falls airmen lent the roar of four F-15 Eagles over Levi’s Stadium, flying over the nearly 70,000 fans to cheers, clapping and pyrotechnics.

After landing they were honored on the field as well.

One of the group said when they got down on the field, everybody started cheering and clapping and “it was so loud it made my ears ring.”