SCOTUS begins new session

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The Supreme Court begins a new term Monday with justices set to hear a challenge to the Affordable Care Act.
The eight justices will hear arguments virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Arguments for the challenge to the ACA are scheduled for November 10 with Republicans hoping to have Judge Amy Coney Barrett seated in time for those arguments.
Among the court’s other cases this term, justices will also consider whether the Constitution provides a religious freedom exception to anti-discrimination laws. And, potentially, any challenges to
the outcome of the presidential election.