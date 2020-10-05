Home
SCOTUS begins new session

SCOTUS begins new session

News Politics Top Stories U.S. & World , , ,

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The Supreme Court begins a new term Monday with justices set to hear a challenge to the Affordable Care Act.

The eight justices will hear arguments virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arguments for the challenge to the ACA are scheduled for November 10 with Republicans hoping to have Judge Amy Coney Barrett seated in time for those arguments.

Among the court’s other cases this term, justices will also consider whether the Constitution provides a religious freedom exception to anti-discrimination laws. And, potentially, any challenges to

the outcome of the presidential election.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »