White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – Another White House staffer has COVID-19.
Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tested positive Monday.
In a tweet, McEnany said she will begin quarantining, but she currently doesn’t have any symptoms.
She said, “After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms. No reporters, producers, or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit. Moreover, I definitively had no knowledge of Hope Hick’s diagnosis prior to holding a White House press briefing on Thursday. As an essential worker, I have worked diligently to provide needed information to the American People at this time. With my recent positive test, I will begin the quarantine process and will continue working on behalf of the American People remotely.”
She is the 11th person close to President Trump to recently test positive for the virus.
McEnany held her last press briefing Thursday.