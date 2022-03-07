SCOTUS declines to revive Bill Cosby prosecution

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The U.S. Supreme Court is declining to review Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction.

That means the decision by Pennsylvania’s highest court that overturned his 2018 conviction is still in place.

The comedian was freed from prison last June after the state’s Supreme Court ruled that his due process rights were violated. He was originally sentenced to three to 10 years.

Pennsylvania prosecutors had sent the request to the U.S. Supreme Court to hear the case and reinstate the conviction.

Cosby spokesperson Andrew Wyatt called the decision a “victory.”

