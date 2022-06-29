SCOTUS Justice Breyer to step down tomorrow

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Justice Stephen Breyer will officially retire from the US Supreme Court Thursday.

In a letter to President Biden Wednesday, Breyer wrote he will officially retire at 12 p.m. EST on Thursday, hours after the court is set to release the last two rulings of its current term.

The 83-year-old justice, appointed in 1994, announced his retirement back in January.

Breyer, one of just three liberal justices on the court, is set to be replaced by Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who currently serves at the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Jackson was confirmed as the next associate justice of the United States Supreme Court by the Senate in April. She will be sworn in soon after Breyer officially steps down.