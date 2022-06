MEDFORD, Ore. – Traffic on Interstate 5 will be detoured through the City of Medford Wednesday and Thursday nights.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said between the hours of 9 p.m. Wednesday night and 6 a.m. on Thursday, southbound traffic will divert at Exit 30 and be directed to Court and Central Avenues before returning to the freeway at Exit 27 due to a paving project.

During the same hours on Thursday, northbound traffic will be re-routed using Riverside Avenue.