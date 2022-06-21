SCOTUS rules Maine cannot exclude religious school from vouchers

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The US Supreme Court said religious schools cannot be excluded from Maine’s tuition assistance program.

The court released its 6-3 ruling Tuesday finding the state’s “nonsectarian” requirement for tuition assistance violates the First Amendment.

Maine allows parents to use vouchers to send their children to public or private schools.

Chief Justice John Roberts called the exclusion of religious schools in that program “discrimination against religion.”

The other five conservative judges joined Roberts in the majority ruling.

The three liberal judges dissented.

Critics argued the decision further erodes the separation between church and state.