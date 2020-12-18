SCOTUS throws out census challenge

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – In a win for President Trump, the Supreme Court has thrown out a challenge to his census plan to exclude undocumented immigrants.
By a 6-3 vote, the court said too much is unknown about whether the administration can even carry out the plan.
The census, required by the Constitution and conducted every 10 years, is used to determine representation and apportion of federal funds.
In July, Trump issued a memo that said people who are undocumented should not be included in the final count.
A group of states sued to block the plan, saying it would shift money and political power away from states with large immigrant populations and would violate the constitution and federal law.