SCOTUS to hear arguments about LGBT rights

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Protesters gathered at the steps of the Supreme Court Tuesday morning as the court is set to hear arguments in a case dealing with LGBT rights.
Pro LGBT activists gathered, cheered, and held up signs as the court deals with the critical case.
The question before the Supreme Court is whether the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bans discrimination on the basis of sex, applies to LGBT people.
Many states do not protect LGBT people from workplace discrimination.
A decision for LGBT employees who were fired on the basis of their sexual orientation by the Supreme Court could have a tremendous impact.
According to the UCLA Law School, there are an estimated 11.3 million LGBT people in the United States.