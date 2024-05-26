Scout Troop 7 presents placard for Southern Oregon Medal of Honor recipient

MEDFORD, Ore. – With Memorial Day weekend kicking off, groups are out all over the valley to honor those who have paid the ultimate price. At Memory Gardens Memorial Park in Medford, Scout Troop 7 held a special ceremony to honor one particular veteran.

Frank High was deployed to the Philippines as a member of “Young’s Scouts”… a search-and-destroy unit in the Spanish-American war. He and 17 other members of his squad received a congressional Medal of Honor for their service. Frank High the only congressional medal of honor recipient buried in Southern Oregon.

After the ceremony, scouts stayed to place flags for the other veterans resting there. While honoring those who have served, the day also helped to teach the scouts about their community and about serving others.

“So few kids these days have any connection with our history and our armed forces anymore…” Says Scout Master Chris Donica. “They don’t understand what people have done to keep our country free. So coming out here is a good way to spread the word and just awareness.”

Staff at the park were thrilled to have the scouts help with the usually more than three day task, even making lunch for the scouts to say thank you.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.