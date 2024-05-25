City of Ashland seeking artists to create decorative crosswalk

ASHLAND, Ore. – The City of Ashland is looking for a professional artist to design art for a decorative crosswalk in the Ashland Downtown Historic District.

According to the city, the Public Arts Advisory Committee is seeking qualifications from professional artists interested in the site-specific art project.

It’s for the crosswalk at the entrance of Lithia Park on Winburn Way.

As part of Ashland’s Beautification Initiative, the city says, “the artwork should represent the historic character of the Downtown Historic District.”

The artist or artist led-team will be chosen by a panel of professionals, community members, and business owners.

They will also be awarded $1,000 for their art.

Once designed, the artwork will be transferred to thermoplastic materials and installed by members of the Ashland Public Works Department.

Artists can find instructions on how to submit their artwork in the Call for Artist Packet. The deadline to apply is Friday, June 7.

