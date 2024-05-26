Third day of Boatnik fun in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Boatnik 2024’s third day got going with the parade Saturday morning, Brewfest, and exciting speedboat exhibitions.

Community members flocked to Riverside Park in Grants Pass today to enjoy the carnival and food vendors which lined the paths of the park. Speed and junior boat exhibitions had the crowds going wild with cheers. Local breweries were on hand to serve up some of the region’s ciders and bees inside Brewfest.

But there was tons to enjoy for everyone and organizers say it’s events like this that strengthen the community. The fun continues Sunday with more boat exhibitions as well as the finals for the Grants Pass Automotive Golf Shootout.

