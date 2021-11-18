Search continues for man swept away by floodwaters in Washington State

EVERSON, Wash. (KOMO/CNN) – Officials are still searching for an Everson man swept away by floodwater

Luis Garcia is devastated that his father is missing. He said, “The last words I heard my dad say was, ‘Come take me out, please!’ He was pleading me to jump out and take him out.”

Luis, along with his family and friends, has spent the last 36 hours doing the physical labor of trying to find Jose Garcia.

“I tried going around, making swoops… had to go somewhere, you know?” Luis said. “I tried to go but it was just too flooded.”

Luis said his dad was driving to his job in Sumas Monday morning when rising waters swept his car out into a flooded field.

Police said Garcia was talking to his family on the phone and was clinging to bushes or trees in the field before the call got disconnected.

“Even the neighbors called in, saying that they were hearing a man back there crying for help,” Luis said.

Angela Mendez is a friend of the Garcia family. She said, “I’m devastated. I really hope we get some closure here, I hope that we find him soon.”

She said watching his family go through something this traumatic is horrifying.

Angela said she feels for Garcia’s wife. “I looked at her earlier today and she just was you can just tell she’s hurt. She’s devastated,” Angela told KOMO.

Luis said his family needs support he wants people to know this about his dad: “He was a hard-working man, you know? Never… he never you know? He never wanted to start a fight never caused any problems. You know? Just a fun, family-loving man you know.”