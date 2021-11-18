UPDATE: Missing man found dead in Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – A man who was reported missing in Siskiyou County on November 3 was found dead.

On November 17, while searching for missing man Ken “Kenny” Kyle by helicopter, the Ford F-150 pickup truck that Kyle had been driving was spotted in a wooded area off Long Gulch Road in the Hawkinsville area.

When a deputy drove to the location, Kyle’s body was found.

The cause of Kyle’s death will likely be determined after an autopsy is conducted.

He appeared to be cutting wood in the area before he was found dead, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators said there are no indications of foul play.