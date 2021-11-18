Man suspected of shooting at Wasco County deputy arrested in Skamania County

Author: David Mann (KGW) SKAMANIA COUNTY, Wash. (KGW) — Logan Cantwell, a 23-year-old man suspected of shooting at a Wasco County sheriff’s deputy earlier this month, was taken into custody in Skamania County, Wash., the Wasco County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

The shooting happened on Highway 97 near the town of Shaniko, Ore. on Nov. 13, as Cantwell was reportedly attempting to avoid arrest. No one was injured.

“When he got out of the vehicle, he fired shots at the deputy’s vehicle, striking the vehicle multiple times in the driver side area by the windshield,” said Wasco County District Attorney Matthew Ellis.

A person believed to be Cantwell was seen trying to steal a car along East Larch Mountain Road in Corbett on Tuesday, prompting the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office to issue a shelter-in-place alert around 3 p.m. for people in the area.

The sheriff’s office said Cantwell was considered to be armed and dangerous.

The shelter-in-place was lifted within a couple of hours after authorities determined Cantwell had likely left the area, but he was still believed to be somewhere on the Oregon or Washington side of the Columbia River Gorge.

KGW has not yet learned the circumstances of Cantwell’s arrest.

Cantwell faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, attempted first-degree assault, attempted second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, criminal mischief and attempting to elude law enforcement.