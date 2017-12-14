Search continues for missing Ashland woman

TALENT, Ore. – Jackson County Search and Rescue officials are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Ashland woman.
47-year-old, Dayna Foster was last seen Tuesday morning in Talent. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says she was driving a green 1998 Toyota Tacoma 4×4 pickup with Oregon plate 469HZF.
Foster was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, a black Puma t-shirt, blue jeans, and black and white Nike shoes. Her hair was in a ponytail and she was wearing the same necklace as pictured.
On Thursday, search and rescue team worked on searching roadways and rural areas in the Ashland area.
If you have seen Dayna or the vehicle she was driving, you’re asked to call dispatch immediately at (541) 776-7206.