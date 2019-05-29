Search for Lizzie Shelly continues in Utah

LOGAN, Utah (KSL) – Police Chief Gary Jensen told reporters Tuesday that investigators have strong DNA evidence linking 21-year-old Alexander Whipple to the disappearance of his 5-year-old niece, Elizabeth “Lizzie” Shelley.
Jensen said the evidence was found both near Shelley’s Logan, Utah home and on Whipple.
“From the evidence we have, we believe that Lizzie is hurt, but we don’t know what condition she is in right now,” Jensen said. “I think our biggest concern, for now, is finding Lizzie for the family. We’ll deal with the charges later. Of course, Lizzie, finding her is important, not only to the family but also to our case preparation as well.”
Searchers from various agencies were seen, looking through gravel and mulch piles Tuesday morning, and looking through bushes and garbage cans near downtown Logan in the afternoon.
Meantime, Alex Whipple was arraigned on unrelated charges in 1st District Court. Police say when they found Whipple Saturday, he was hiding a baseball bat in the back of his jacket, and that he at first he refused to tell them who he was.
