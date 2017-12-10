Search ongoing near GP’s Caveman Bridge

Grants Pass, Ore.- The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety says someone disappeared near the city’s famed Caveman Bridge Saturday night. Officers, along with other agencies, have been searching the area.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety tells NBC5 News that two witnesses observed a subject wearing a red jacket walking on top of Caveman Bridge before disappearing. Public Safety officers say the witnesses did not see the person jump into the river.
A Josephine County Sheriff’s Office Marine Deputy was requested since it was unknown if a person went into the water. With the fog and darkness at that time of night, Josephine County Sheriff’s Office stopped the search Saturday night and resumed Sunday morning.
The investigation is ongoing.