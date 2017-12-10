‘Share the Love’ event helps dogs at SoHumane find a home

Medford, Ore.- The holidays are just around the corner and many animals are looking for a home.
On Saturday SoHumane worked to fulfill their Christmas wish. SoHumane’s ‘Share the Love’ adoption event was held Saturday at Southern Oregon Subaru.
The event had more than 50 dogs looking to find their forever families.
One woman who adopted a dog named sunshine at ‘Share the Love’ says, “I saw Sunshine and fell in love with her. It was love at first sight.”
While ‘Share the Love’ is a one-day event you can always adopt a dog or cat at SoHumane throughout the year.