Search and Rescue crews looking for mushroom hunter

Jackson County, Ore.- Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue crews are looking for a missing mushroom hunter.
Christopher Knapp, 45, reportedly went mushroom picking on the evening of Sunday, November 5, and never returned. He was reported missing Wednesday and is believed to be in the areas of Prospect, Highway 227 or Tiller.
Knapp is 6’4″ with a thin build and dark hair. He is usually clean shaven and may be wearing bib overalls or black ski pants, a ball cap, or beanie. Knapp drives a green 2-door Honda Civic with a missing front bumper.
If you have information about Knapp’s whereabouts, or see his car, please contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.