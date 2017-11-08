Home
Nearly 100 employees facing layoffs from closing White City business

White City, Ore. — Nearly one-hundred employees of Pacific Crest Transformers are in danger of losing their jobs.

NBC5 News spoke with the local International Brotherhood of Electric Workers Union on Wednesday. They said 71 union workers could be laid off in the next two weeks. Another 20 to 30 staff members not covered by the union would also be affected.

Employees were first told of the possibility in mid-September. Union reps said Pacific Crest Transformers is closing, and unless a buyer surfaces in the next couple days, all employees will be permanently let go.

Right now, the union’s biggest priority is the future of the workers.

“We’re more concerned about the impact it has on the individual families that get laid off, and so we’re trying to do our best to ensure that they’re offered as many opportunities as they can,” Jeff Brown said, the Assistant Business Manager of the local International Brotherhood of Electric Workers Union.

Brown said there have been companies interested in buying the plant, and some have even toured the facility. If those fall through, layoffs could be announced anytime from Monday into the next two weeks.

