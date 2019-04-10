Search suspended for presumed drowning victim

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Roseburg Fire Department spent Tuesday evening searching for a possible drowning victim, before ultimately suspending their search. The agency says they got a call around 5:45 pm Tuesday about a man seen flailing his arms while in the South Umpqua River by Gaddis Park and Interstate 5. With the recent rain, waters were high and swift when crews arrived. They were unable to find the reported victim.
Roseburg Fire Battalion Chief Chris Sutton says at this time one person is missing. They’re warning everyone to stay away from quick moving streams and rivers as our wet weather continues.