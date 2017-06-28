Second Grants Pass bank robbery suspect arrested

Update (06/28/17 4:13 p.m.) – The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said Cedar Raymond Jerome Yandell has been arrested.
Update (06/28/17 12:45 p.m.) – Jade Charleton Yandell has been arrested in Medford. He is now in the custody of the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety.
Jade was arrested after police received a tip from someone who picked him up as a hitch-hiker.
Jade’s brother, Cedar Raymond Jerome Yandell, is still at large and considered armed and dangerous.
Grants Pass, Ore. – Police are looking for two suspects wanted in connection with a bank robbery in Grants Pass.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said on June 26 at around 4:00 p.m., a masked man robbed the Williams Highway Banner Bank location.
The suspect was armed with what appeared to be a gun. He was driven away from the scene by another suspect in a black and white pickup truck.
Around 1:00 a.m. on June 27, a GPPD officer spotted a dodge pickup matching the description of the getaway vehicle.
The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver eluded southbound on Redwood Highway.
The suspect turned onto Water Creek Road before crashing several miles later. He ran away on foot and could not be found by police.
Following an investigation, detectives were able to identify the bank robbery suspects as Cedar Raymond Jerome Yandell and his brother Jade Charleton Yandell. The pair were last known to be residing at 611 South Cave Junction Avenue in Cave Junction.
At around 10:30 a.m. the brothers were seen walking on Waters Creek Road before fleeing into nearby thick, wooded brush.
Police searched the area with negative results.
Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about the robbery or the location of the Yandell brothers is asked to call GPPD at 541-450-6260.